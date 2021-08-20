Lisk Machine Learning Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

