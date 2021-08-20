Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $4,859.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.40 or 0.99065349 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 736,633,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

