Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 125,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.