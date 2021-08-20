loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.13. loanDepot shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $170,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

