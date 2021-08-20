Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0661 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,385,167 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

