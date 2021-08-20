Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $357.17. 890,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

