Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 5.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Logitech International worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

