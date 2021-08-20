Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.10 ($0.90). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.88), with a volume of 121,008 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOOK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £264.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.71.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

