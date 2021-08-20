Loopring (LRC) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $457.46 million and $67.06 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

