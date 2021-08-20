Lossless Hits 24 Hour Volume of $709,933.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 32% against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $709,933.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.