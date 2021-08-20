LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.