LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.21), with a volume of 9,168 shares changing hands.

LSL has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.84. The company has a market cap of £499.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

