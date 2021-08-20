LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0714 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $235,333.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,670,764 coins and its circulating supply is 105,464,541 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

