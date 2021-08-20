Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

LUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 25,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94. Luby’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 442,238 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

