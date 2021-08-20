Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,827 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.78% of Lufax worth $218,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.