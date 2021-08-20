Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

LUMN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,415,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

