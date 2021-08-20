Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,156. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.