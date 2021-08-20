Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,156. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
