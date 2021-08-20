LunchMoney (LMY) Price Up 6% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $347,768.13 and approximately $2,681.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

