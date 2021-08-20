Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

