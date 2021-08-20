Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

M stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

