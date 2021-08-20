Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Get Macy's alerts:

M traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 788,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.