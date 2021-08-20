Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.