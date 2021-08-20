Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Macy’s stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

