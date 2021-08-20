Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.
Macy’s stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
