Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M opened at $21.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.