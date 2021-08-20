Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:MCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 31,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 319,665 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

