Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

