Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.71 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $143.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $3,744.71 or 0.07726409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

