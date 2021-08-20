Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MKTAY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.