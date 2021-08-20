Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MKTAY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

