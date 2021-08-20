Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 254,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.