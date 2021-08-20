MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Cap of $74.45 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 353,797,486 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

