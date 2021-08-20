Maple Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547,068.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Maple has a market cap of $10.98 million and $547,068.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00034727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

