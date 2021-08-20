Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.66. 224,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,242,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
