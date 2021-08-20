Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 202,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

