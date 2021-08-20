Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 729.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

