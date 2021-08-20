Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.