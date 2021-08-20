Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,759 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark R. Ciarfella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $362.16. The stock had a trading volume of 488,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $123,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

