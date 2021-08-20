Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,980. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

