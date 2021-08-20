Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.