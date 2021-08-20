Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

