Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 297,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 160,936.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

