Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 8.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.67. 17,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,346. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65.

