Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1,021.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period.

IYE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,815. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

