Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $153.40. 113,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

