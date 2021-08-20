Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,418,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

