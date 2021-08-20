Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,828 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 2,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.