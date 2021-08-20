Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 2,534,880 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

