Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.