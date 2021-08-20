Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,190. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

