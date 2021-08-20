Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.95 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Marlin has a total market cap of $62.63 million and $11.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

