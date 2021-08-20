Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.82 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Marlin has a total market cap of $60.82 million and $19.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.